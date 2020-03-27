Communities in Bloom cancelled but local projects will continue

The competition may be cancelled, but the local committee keeps on blooming as Carman and the RM of Dufferin now have a year to get ready for 2021.

The province-wide Communities in Bloom (CIB) program has been cancelled for 2020 due to restrictions around social gathering related to the Covid-19 pandemic, but spokespersons with a newly formed CIB committee in Carman/Dufferin say local projects will still go ahead.

“With the impact that the Corona Virus pandemic is having on the world right now and the uncertainty of the impact on everyone personally, as well as the health system and the economy, it is not surprising that the Communities in Bloom organization decided to cancel the annual competition between communities,” said Judy McGregor, co-chair of the 14-member local CIB committee.

The announcement will give organizations, businesses and people more time to decide how they wish to participate in 2021, say the group’s co-chairs. The committee will continue to come up with ideas, and hope the rest of the community will, too, she adds.

“To look on the bright side, this gives us one more year to get the community involved. It also gives us more time to decide what to focus our efforts on in the town and the rural municipality,” said McGregor. “We have always thought that this would be a project spread out over several years.”

Provincial officials notified all participating Manitoba towns last week that it’s impossible to proceed this year. The program is all about residents working together with school groups, in community gardens and playgrounds, and in recreation centres, libraries and public health facilities.

Provincial president Michelle Balharry extended her thanks on behalf of the program’s directors, judges and sponsors to all those gearing up to create clean, green, sustainable places that make people proud to call home.

“We have seen remarkable community involvement making each and every participating community a better place to live, work and play,” said Balharry. “Our wish is to come back in 2021 as a stronger program, to see what your community has done to rebuild and celebrate once again.”

McGregor and Mooney said the CIB committee has several projects that can proceed even without provincial judges coming to town this year.

Their group has just received a generous $3,500 grant from the Carman Foundation, the Carman High School Philanthropy Program and a provincial program supporting groups preparing to celebrate

Manitoba’s 150th. That money will be used to locally manufacture some bike racks and dog parking stands where people can leash their pets while they go into stores or the library.

Local groups are also starting to think about how they can contribute to the five categories of the overall initiative, including tidiness, local environmental action, heritage conservation, urban forestry, landscape features and floral displays. The color chosen for this year is orange, acknowledging the signature colour of the Dutch royal family, and 2020 marking the 75th anniversary of the Netherlands’ liberation from German occupation during WWII.

“We’ve already made great strides and built momentum as a committee,” said Susan Mooney. “A year from now Carman and Dufferin will be even better positioned to participate.”

Manitoba Provincial Communities in Blooms will refund local groups their registration fee for 2020.

The local CIB committee will talk to the Town of Carman and RM of Dufferin about what to do with the $500 grants each council presented earlier this month to kick start the program.