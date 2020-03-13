Communities be ‘Bloomin’

Get out your garden gloves and paintbrushes because the judges are coming.

The Town of Carman and RM of Dufferin are set to participate in the 2020 Communities in Bloom provincial competition.

As of March 6, Carman and the RM of Dufferin are now registered to participate in the 2020 Communities in Bloom (CIB) program, thanks to $1,000 in funding received this month from the Town of Carman and RM of Dufferin.

Carman Mayor Brent Owen and RM of Dufferin Reeve George Gray each presented cheques of $500 to support the CIB initiative, kicking off the official launch of the two communities’ participation in the competition.

Communities in Bloom is a Canadian non-profit organization committed to fostering civic pride, environmental responsibility and beautification through community involvement. Carman last participated in the program in 2001, earning a ‘four out of five’ bloom award for its attractive residential and commercial properties, and public spaces.

“The Town of Carman is pleased to support the Communities in Bloom committee,” said Owen. “This friendly competition will engage the citizens of Carman to beautify their civic spaces. As the slogan for Communities in Bloom states… People, Plants, Pride, growing together.”

The local leaders hope residents will be enthusiastic about CIB and get involved in any aspect of it that interests them.

“We hope to see the spirit of volunteerism channeled to work together in a common goal to make our community flourish,” said Reeve Gray. “To quote (American anthropologist) Margaret Mead ‘never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world.’”

Carman and Dufferin will compete against other urban communities in Manitoba of similar population size, and be evaluated mid-summer by two visiting out-of-town CIB judges on the attractiveness of the community, and its efforts in environmental action and heritage conservation. Awards to communities will be presented at a fall event in Beausejour.

Carman resident Judy MacGregor and Dufferin resident Susan Mooney are co-chairs of a 14-member volunteer committee that has met over winter to plan CIB projects.

“With signs of spring all around, what a better time to get outside and think about flowers, trees, shrubs,” said Mooney. “Whether it’s planting, replacing or recycling, CIB committee is encouraging everyone of all ages to start planning how you are going to participate in this upcoming competition.”

About 30 residents from the region attended an informational meeting last spring and gave the go-ahead for a 2020 initiative.

Carman’s logo ‘Bloomin’ Great is a great brand to build on. The communities’ other advantages include plentiful local horticultural and landscaping expertise, and access to Aubin Nurseries Ltd. and Vanderveen’s Greenhouses.

The volunteer CIB committee has chosen the colour orange for local floral displays in recognition of the signature colour of the Dutch royal family, and 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the Netherlands’ liberation from German occupation during WWII. Residents, owners of commercial businesses and local government are encouraged to start planning for ways to integrate the colour in floral displays and building exteriors.

Judges will do their evaluation in six categories including tidiness, local environmental action, heritage conservation, urban forestry, landscape features and floral displays.

Watch for regular updates in the coming weeks in your local paper and through social media. If you would like an informational presentation about how your group can get involved in CIB, please contact Susan Mooney at smooneymb@gmail.com

For more information about Communities in Bloom log on to https://www.mbcommunitiesinbloom.ca