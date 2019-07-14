Co-op supports Palliative Care

The dedication of a Homestead Co-op employee has resulted in a donation for Carman Palliative Care.

Yvonne Jeffers spends much of her time volunteering, and the local non-profit benefitted financially thanks to her employer’s volunteer policy.

The volunteer policy, implemented in 2018 by Homestead Co-op rewards employees for their volunteer work by adding cash to a charity of their choice.

Hours logged

Employees simply log their volunteer hours and submit them when they have tracked five hours. The employee is then entered in a quarterly draw, and the Co-op donates $500 to the local charity/organization of the winner’s choosing.

“Yvonne has volunteered her time and skills to several of this organization’s events,” the press release said. “She feels that it is an important part of our community, and she will continue to volunteer for them in the future.”