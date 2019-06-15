Closing in on the Carman Country Fair

It’s coming up on that Carman Country Fair time of year and people will be excited to know things are coming together for the three-day event that features children’s entertainment, motorsports, vendors and for the first time, unique farm animals people may have never gotten the chance to see.

“We’re having a petting zoo, as usual, every fair needs one, but we’re also having Animal Alley featuring unique animals visitors don’t get to see too regularly,” said Dale Reimer, President of the Carman Country Fair. “We’ll have a Texas long-horn steer, some alpacas, different varieties of fowl, a sheep shearing display, and a hilarious donkey display. Like the donkey from the movie Shrek, it’s apparently a really fun show.”

Reimer goes on to add donkeys actually have big personalities and can do a number of incredible feats like jumping from a standstill over a 3-foot bar until they get sick of it, at which point they will push the bar over. Animal Alley will only be featured on Saturday while the petting zoo will be available all through the fair.

The animals are just one of the incredible things that will be taking part in the fair. The annual parade will happen right after a pancake breakfast provided by Access Credit Union. The parade will get going at 10 a.m. An afternoon of Motorsports is also planned for Saturday afternoon as well as the Truck Pull for Mental Health.

“The motorsports day is put on by Greenland Equipment, plus we’ll have the human truck pull,” said Reimer. “A lot of people come to see that, we fill the stands for that plus some extra. There will be buskers and street entertainment throughout the fair. Plus, free fries all three days thanks to our local potato farmers and suppliers.”

The annual event is free to all except to the motorsports event where tickets can be purchased.

“Carman is an Ag society, so our mission is to further everything Ag related by introducing people to things that they haven’t seen or don’t know about, and on the other end for the people that know a lot about Ag, just a community place they can get together and share in that knowledge and the trials and tribulations, good and bad of it all,” said Reimer.

Thursday is planned as more of a family day at the Carman Country Fair. Reimer explains they like to kick things off with a great celebration for families.

“There are a lot of 4H events that run through the day, with a dining hall and food trucks. The street vendors will be there as well,” he said. “In the evening, we have a talent show and a musical act after that. There will also be barrel-racing Thursday as well.”

It can be tough to keep up with all the entertainment happening over the three-day event. The Manitoba Provincial Percheron Show will be happening along with the province’s largest 4H Beef Sale.

“After motorsports day we will get the stage going where we have Carman’s own The Rainy Day Apparel and The Incredibly Hip,” added Reimer. “They are a Tragically Hip cover band and they really go all out with costumes and incredible music. They really put on a great act.”

Like any community event, the Carman Country Fair runs on the strength of a strong committee of like-minded people, scores of volunteers and incredible sponsors.

“The local businesses that are our sponsors will have displays so people can see what they do and what equipment they have for sale, things like that,” he explained. “We couldn’t do this without them so we’re happy to give them a place to advertise and do what they do.

“We also run on a pile of volunteers and I can’t thank them enough. It’s a hard thing in a small community to find volunteers but the ones that do come are passionate about it and we do everything we can to make sure they’re happy and we have a good working environment for them.”

The Carman Cardinals are even getting in on the action as they will be hosting Altona Friday night, July 12, at 7 p.m. A full schedule of events will be released closer to the Carman Country Fair.

Reimer admits there is a little bit of pressure when putting on an event as illustrious as the Carman Country Fair, but he is more than willing to tackle the challenge.

“I think there is a lot of expectation behind this event,” said Reimer. “I’ve been around the fair for a long time, I was born and raised in the community so I do feel some pressure but that makes for a great event in the end.”

For more information visit carmancountryfair.ca.