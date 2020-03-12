Closing in on mixed provincial championships

The field is set for the Manitoba’s Chicken Chef Mixed Provincial Championship being held at the Carman Golf and Curling Club being played between March 19th – 22nd, 2020.

Nineteen teams are entered, and the competition will include some of the best curlers in Canada and the World.

– Jacques Gauthier, Mackenzie Zacharias, and Karlee Burgess, the 2020 World Junior Men’s and Junior Women’s Champions have joined forces for this competition. Their team will also include JT Ryan, the 3-time Manitoba Junior Men’s Champion.

– Stacey Fordyce, four-time winner of the Canadian Travelers Curling Club Championships is teaming up with Steve Irwin who competes on the Men’s World Curling Tour

– Sean Grassie the 2009 Manitoba and Canadian Mixed Champion will be making another run for the title.

– Corey Chambers and Jolene Callum (from Miami) members of Team Manitoba that competed at the 2019 Mixed Canadian Championships are entered on separate rinks for this event.

The field will also include some familiar faces with two Carman teams entered one skipped by Dean North the other by Wayne Nussey.

The draw times will be posted on the Curl Manitoba website shortly. Draw passes will be $10 and full event passes will be $20 available at the door.

If you are interested in volunteering, purchasing a Calcutta square, or have any questions, please contact the general manager Dean North at dean@carmangolfandcurlingclub.com or 204-745-2366.

Kyle MacNair,

President, Carman Golf and Curling Club