Christmas party laughs returning to Community Hall

Carman’s hottest comedy Christmas party is returning for another year on December 14, 2019, to the Carman Community Hall after moving from the Active Living Centre for the first time in 2018.

“Carman Minor Baseball and Carman Minor Hockey will be the two recipients of any fundraising that will be done,” said Dennis Young, Odds and Ends member. “The Odds and Ends will still be helping out in the back end to help get things going but we’ve basically turned it over to them to use as a fundraiser for their facilities.”

The event is into its seventh year of existence and has been a sell-out each time, including the first year held at the Community Hall. The Odds and Ends crew will take care of the bar sales as they did last year at the event.

“Last year it doubled in size. We’d sit 170 at the Active Living Centre and last year there were 350 people,” said Young. “We’re hoping to get that or even more this year.”

Young says the event was conceived when the team realized there was a need for a Christmas party style of event for the holidays.

“Once we came up with the idea we got a hold of comedian Big Daddy Tazz in Winnipeg and he sent us some local comedians and has been getting us fired up on that side,” he said. “It took off from there and it’s a great fundraiser. We’ve donated to Boyne Lodge and the Splash pad in the past. It started as a fundraiser for our team but we made enough money to give some away to other causes in the area.”

The night will include a buffet dinner before three different comics take the stage. The headliner is Dean Jenkinson. He will be joined by Ashley Burdette and Spencer Adamus.

“The hall is decorated up to the nines with lights and everything and we will have three comedians this year headlined by Dean Jenkinson,” explained Young. “We’ll have an opening act, a second act, and we’ll take breaks in between comedians and afterward, people just hang around listen to the music and visit, it’s almost like a social atmosphere at the end.”

The event goes December 14 at the Carman Community Hall. Seats are $65 per person and are available to businesses and the public. Contact Dennis Young at 204-745-8811 for tickets.