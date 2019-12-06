Christmas Dinner set for Community Hall in Carman

It is hard to believe that another year is in the past and that the holiday season is fast approaching. As in the past years, the committee in charge of the Carman and Community annual Christmas dinner is already busy organizing the dinner. The committee, made up of a group of area volunteers, is preparing for yet another traditional holiday dinner. The Committee would like to take this opportunity to thank our outgoing Chair, Jacob Bosma and welcome our new chair, Kenton Vanderveen and his wife, Amy.

Because of the popularity of our Christmas dinner, it will be held at a new venue, the Carman Community Hall. The event provides an opportunity for those who may be alone during the Christmas holidays to come and mingle with friends from Carman and the community, enjoy wonderful food and listen to Christmas carols.

There is no change to the menu, which includes turkey and stuffing, ham, potatoes, vegetables and a variety of salads. And of course, included are all those wonderful cookies and desserts that are lovingly prepared by our chef, Ross Bursey.

The cost of the tickets remains at $5.00 per person and tickets are available at Home Hardware and RX Pharmacy. The doors open at 4 p.m. and the food will be served at 5 p.m. This year, 175 tickets will be available so make sure you get your tickets as soon as possible. There will be a limited amount of tickets available at the door. Tickets will be sold until December 22nd, 2018.

This event would not be possible without the help of all of the wonderful volunteers who so generously provide their time, before and on December 25th, to ensure that the dinner goes off without a hitch. We also want to thank the local businesses that provide us with food items, for example, potatoes from local farmers, buns, coleslaw, etc. We also want to thank the children of the Carman Elementary and DCS Schools for providing us with the wonderful decorations and placemats that we use to decorate the tables and walls. Their support ensures that this dinner is a success.

Rides to the venue are also available for those who cannot find other transportation.

Contact Irene Stevenson at (204) 745-6371 for more information, to volunteer, to donate, or to sign up for transportation to the dinner