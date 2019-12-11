Nearly 100 people attended the Dufferin Historical Museum Saturday evening to take part in the annual Christmas at the Museum event that featured different events and sights for visitors to see.

There were wagon rides offered around town to see the lights on some of the houses around Carman, the ever-popular craft table was enjoyed by young and old alike and entertainment and refreshments were enjoyed.

The Dufferin Historical Museum wants to thank Curtis and Don Bowden Wagon Rentals for venturing out on some slick roads to try to accommodate all the wagon rides they had booked for the day. The sponsors for the event including MMJS Law Offices, Janzen Chevrolet Buick GMC, Murray Dodge Ram Carman, Brown Law Office in Association with PFK Lawyers.

The group also wants to send a special thanks to the Town of Carman for their quick response to clearing and sanding our parking area.