CHOICE growing project set for seeding

Now that the weather is finally warming up, it’s looking promising for seeding at the 2019 CHOICE Growing Project in Elm Creek.

“We always give what we earn to the same groups, the MCC and the Carman area churches, so it gets divided up,” said Abe Elias, CHOICE Growing Project member. “For the last number of years, we’re always in the same field that Helen and the late Fred Rempel donated to the project. We usually try to follow a rotation of beans, wheat, and sometimes canola. It will be spring wheat again this year.”

The CHOICE growing project will be proceeding this year on the 80 acres donated by Helen Rempel, with the crop being spring wheat. The group had some inputs purchased and donated, and all the seed has been donated as well.

The CHOICE project welcomes donations through Access Credit Union, Abe Elias or Carolyn Koster, as every little bit helps. Volunteers are also needed to seed the wheat and are being asked to contact Abe Elias at 941-3591 or Ian Lepp at 750-1090.

“We need a lot of volunteers to make this happen and there are a number of young farmers in the Elm Creek area that have stepped up and they usually take turns to do the seeding and things like that. Usually, we have a big group helping out for harvest as well,” said Elias. “It’s not just the seeding, we have inputs that need to be picked up and things like that. Ian Lepp is now the Vice President and has been taking care of a lot of the coordinating.”

Churches are being asked to please include a short note in their announcements as the group would greatly appreciate their help.

“We were hoping to get fertilizing and working this week but the weather hasn’t been cooperating greatly so we’re pushing things back a little,” he added. “We’ve had some amazing support from private as well as corporate donors, we always have enough money and inputs donated that we don’t have to use any money from the crop to cover any costs, it’s all donated in the end.”

The Canadian Foodgrains Bank CHOICE 2019 growing project will be spring wheat. Additional support is greatly appreciated. People are asked to contact CHOICE treasurer Carolyn Koster 204-750-2515 for additional info on the project.