CHOICE Growing Project ready for harvest

The CHOICE Growing Project in Elm Creek, like most farms in the region, is getting set to harvest their crop of spring wheat and volunteers are welcome to inquire with organizers to help out with combining or hauling the product.

“The project gets supported here pretty well by the local farmers,” says project coordinator, Ian Lepp. “Word of mouth will spread in the area and people usually help out. It would be nice to pick a date but just with the way the weather has been lately I think if we get a stretch of a few days in a row where the weather is nice enough to do it we’re just going to get it done sort of thing.”

Lepp has been in charge of making sure the different aspects of the growing project go smoothly, like seeding and spraying and those kinds of things. He will keep an eye on the field and then let volunteers in the area know when it is time to get going.

“We’re thinking close to the end of the week if the weather holds and it is dry,” he said. “Thursday, Friday, Saturday this week would be my guess.”

Lepp feels the crop will be an average size haul considering the dry season.

“Considering for we didn’t have a pile of rain, it was another dry summer, most people in the area seem to be pretty happy with how their fields turned out. It seems average or above average for crops, and I feel like ours is somewhere in that region too for the CHOICE project.”

If you would like to bring a combine or truck please contact Ian Lepp at 204-750-1090.

The CHOICE Growing Project wants to thank everyone for their past and continued support. Additional support is greatly appreciated. People are asked to contact CHOICE treasurer Carolyn Koster 204-750-2515 for additional info on the project.