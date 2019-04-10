Cheers and applause for ladies at Spring Fashion Show

Models of the Spring Time Fashion Show put on by residents of Carman Meadowood Estates were greeted with cheers and whistles as people from the community packed the building to get a glimpse of their friends and some of their amazing outfits provided by Nine Lives Fashions Saturday in Carman.

“Everyone that attended had a blast,” said organizer of the event, Isabel Stanger. “The models had a wonderful time and they did a super job. For not modelling ever before, I’m really proud of them. We couldn’t have done it without the help from Marge Warkentin at Nine Live Fashions in Carman either. She provided all the models with their clothing and some jewelry.”

18 models walked up and down the aisles of crowded tables at the Carman Meadowood Estates to ambient music provided by Rose Etiger.

“She is a tremendous pianist and provided all of the great background music for the show. I called and asked if she would help and she stepped up,” said Stanger. “Marge and I also provided some great commentary for the models walking including some of their favourite things and family members.”

There was no charge to attend the event but a silver collection was in place to help raise funds for the Boyne Regional Library Expansion and Renovation Committee.

“I’m so proud of all of our models,” said Stanger. “I didn’t have a model in mind when I started thinking about the show but I decided to call up my friends and all 18 had never modelled before but stepped up and said they would help out without hesitation. They just did such a great job.”

Stanger adds it wasn’t easy getting everything together and she couldn’t have done it without the help she received from her helpful committee of close friends.

Anyone who made a donation at the event was treated a piece of jewelry from Nine Lives Fashions.