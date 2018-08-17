Celebrating a historic wedding in Miami

The Miami Railway Museum hit a new milestone on August 8 as a former Miami resident got married inside the museum.

Russ McCabe celebrated his 77th birthday by marrying his partner of 14 years Virginia Dawson.

McCabe was born in Miami and grew up in Roseisle. The family moved to Roland, where he went to Utopia School for a number of years before his family moved again to Virden, where his father was hospitalized.

“My dad was taking a load of cattle to Brandon to the auction late at night with a hired man,” McCabe said. “A drunk came along and hit my dad in the back. The hired man jumped in the truck, my dad hit the ditch. My dad was in the hospital for seven years.”

McCabe’s mother had died when he was five years old, so he said he hadn’t had a mom growing up. That changed when his father and the head nurse who looked after him got married.

“She brought me this far,” he said. “She died when she was 92 and she was a beautiful person. So I had a mother.”

Dawson was born in Oklahoma and taken to Arizona, where she has lived for the rest of her life.

“I raised my family there,” she said.

Dawson worked as the custodian of records for the biggest healthcare organization for the state and retired in 2001.

“I had a very interesting job,” she said. “I worked in the medical legal department so I got the medical side of healthcare and the legal side of healthcare, so it was an interesting job.”

McCabe and Dawson met in Arizona in 2004 when McCabe was on a golf holiday.

“I don’t golf but we met at the golf course,” Dawson said. “I had gone there for supper and to listen to karaoke with a friend of mine, and he was in there with a friend of his. We had no table because the place was full, and they asked us to join them at the table. We did. The rest is history.”

“It was love at first sight,” McCabe added.

Dawson and McCabe now split their time between Canada and the United States, spending 182 days in Petersfield, Manitoba where McCabe lives, and 182 days at Dawson’s home in Mesa, Arizona.

Since McCabe was born in Miami and his 77th birthday was coming up, the couple decided the option that made most sense was to marry in Miami.

“It was my birthday, I was born here, why not?” McCabe said. “Where else would we go?”

They said Museum treasurer Joan Driedger gave them a few options of places to go, but they settled on the Railway Station Museum.

“After we’d made that decision [Driedger] said, ‘This was on my bucket list, to marry someone here,’” Dawson said.

Dawson has five children and McCabe has four. The couple has 22 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Only two of their kids knew they were getting married.

“We just decided to do it, make it a surprise,” Dawson said. “I called my girls and they said, ‘Well, it’s about time!’ We just thought it would be fun to surprise our family.”

Surprise marriages are par for the course in McCabe’s family. “My oldest son got married and kept it secret,” he said. “They waited nine years to tell us.”

Part of the reason the two wed is because of restrictions on travel and health issues. McCabe said his hips aren’t in very good shape, and if he goes in for surgery and Dawson has stayed for her allotted 182 days already, she’ll have to leave the country and won’t be able to stay with McCabe.

Driedger said it was an exciting thing to have the first wedding take place in the museum.

“I was very pleased and very excited when they phoned,” she said. “When they said they wanted to get married in the Railway Station Museum, it was my dream. I had [said] the week before that one of my dreams was to do a wedding in this museum.”

“It happened, and it’s historic,” she added. “We’ve had weddings come and take their pictures here, we’ve had engagement pictures in here, but we’ve never had a real wedding inside. That’s what makes it special.”