Celebrating 90 years on the golf course

Thirty-six years ago, Marion Hodgson started to golf and hasn’t stopped since.

On July 25th, Hodgson celebrated her 90th birthday with close friends at the Roland Golf Course.

“I think it’s in the genes,” Hodgson said, describing how her family has always been active and had long lives.

She had always played sports her whole life, especially her favourite sport: baseball. She also participated in curling tournaments eventually making it to the Manitoba Games.

It takes courage to continue to participate in sports, and Hodgson admits she’s paid the price more than once.

“I’ve had lots of accidents,” Hodgson said. She listed off multiple injuries, chuckling at the fact the most common one was spraining her ankle every year sliding into second base during the Carman Fair Baseball Tournament before she decided to stop playing.

She felt that she didn’t have time to do anything else going into her fifties, but close friends of hers got her started golfing in Roland. “Well, I felt that I was needed on the farm,” Hodgson said.

Hodgson said she loves the camaraderie and pace of place in golf.

She also offered advice for others as they age.

“Keep doing it, keep doing something,” she said.