CDFP reminds motorists of slick conditions at night

Warmer temperatures have been a relief for all of southern Manitoba as the long winter comes to an end, but with temperatures dropping into the negatives overnight roadway conditions can quickly deteriorate into a slippery and dangerous mess.

“With the warm temperature and the high winds over the week the snow was blowing in and sticking to the highways creating very dangerous conditions,” says Carman Dufferin Fire Chief, Ben Vanderzwaag. “Lucky for us, though, we haven’t been too busy because the residents of the community have been driving to the conditions or just staying home.”

Temperatures have been hitting highs of low positives while dropping to minus 10 to minus 15 once the sun has set, creating black ice along Highway 3, 13, and others in the region. Vanderzwaag says much like winter traveling, it’s important to carry a survival kit in the vehicle when driving in dangerous conditions.

“Always be prepared because if you have to spend a few hours in a vehicle,” he said. “You need to make sure you have the ability to look after yourself until someone can come with a tow truck or the resources you need to get out.”

Vanderzwaag commends people for their safe driving over the last week and reminds people to continue being safe on Manitoba roadways.