CDFD's Search for Sparky

With schools closed for the foreseeable future, the Carman-Dufferin Fire Department (CDFD) is finding ways to keep kids busy and engaged in the community.

For the next 14 days, the CDFD will be posting a different photo of their fire safety mascot Sparky posing at a mystery location in town on their Facebook page.

In the contest called “The Great Sparky Search” kids can log online to try and guess the location of the mascot in the photo.

“Most [kids] have got a phone or a tablet or something in their face right now with their schoolwork on it, so they can go on and try to figure out where Sparky is and try to have some fun doing it,” said CDFD Lt. Joey McElroy.

With every correct answer, names will be entered into a draw for a grand prize at the end of the contest.

The grand prize consists of a hat, backpacks, fire safety education material, and some Carman Cash Bucks.

The Cash Bucks can be used in lieu of regular money at any participating business in town.

Kids can also log on to www.sparky.org to learn more about fire safety in their community.

“The school practices fire drills on a regular basis, they should be doing that at home as well,” said McElroy. “Knowing what their fire escape plan is, their meeting points, and what to do if there is a fire because they’re all home during the day now, too.”

The Great Sparky Search runs from April 13-27. More details can be found on the Carman-Dufferin Fire Department’s Facebook page.