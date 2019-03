The Carman Dufferin Fire Department was called to action alongside the RCMP Sunday morning.

The CDFD was dispatched to reports of a motor home on fire in Carman, Manitoba, around 12:28 a.m. Firefighters found the vehicle fully involved and quickly knocked down the flames to prevent the fire from spreading to two nearby houses. No one was injured and fortunately, no homes were damaged.

King’s Park Towing was called in to remove the vehicle.