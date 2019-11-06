CDFD respond to suspicious fire in Carman

The Carman Dufferin Fire Department was quick on the scene of a fire at 249 1st NW in Carman Monday morning and the circumstances surrounding the start of the blaze has drawn the attention of the Pembina Valley RCMP.

At 5:45 a.m. Monday morning, the CDFD was dispatched to a fire alarm sounding at 249 1st NW in Carman. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire in action in a room on the east side of the building. The fire was quickly extinguished and the building was ventilated to clear the remaining smoke. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Due to the suspicious nature of the fire, the Office of the Fire Commissioner and RCMP were called in to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pembina Valley RCMP at 204-822-4476 or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.