CDFD members honour those lost on 9/11

Two members of the Carman Dufferin Fire Department (CDFD) showed their support for those lost during the events of 9/11 in an incredible way last week, at the gym.

“Last year I couldn’t take part as I was working but this year I had the days off and posed the questions to the guys at the hall and Colin (Penner) was free and was up to take part with me,” said firefighter, Amber St. Goddard, who wanted to do something to honour the fallen victims and hard-working firefighters that were on scene that fateful day.

The duo decided to hit the gym, the stair machine to be specific, to climb the equivalent of the 110 floors inside of one of the Twin Tower buildings.

“You see all the coverage of 9/11 every year, and I watched it on TV as a kid, and now that we are firefighters, it impacts us differently,” said St. Goddard. “You hear about all the firefighters that ran in to help when everyone else was trying to run out. The real heroes did this in full gear, carrying tools, hose lines and helping get people out.”

“Amber took the time to research everything,” said Colin Penner, CDFD firefighter. “How long it took for the building to collapse and where you would roughly be in the time that you did it in. That was kind of neat, I just showed up and climbed some stairs with her, though, she really took charge with everything.”

The duo both climbed the 110 stories and with two flights of stairs per story, it was tough, to say the least.

“The brotherhood is unreal,” adds Penner. “You go on vacation and you meet another firefighter and you’re best friends all weekend. It doesn’t matter where you are or where you’re from firefighters have a strong bond all over the planet, especially because of 9/11.”

Both thought that the tribute to all of the fallen members of that day was something worth the sweat.