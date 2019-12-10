CDFD busy with slippery conditions

Southern Manitoba was hit by some wacky weather Saturday when the province was struck with freezing rain across the central plains and the slippery conditions led the Carman-Dufferin Fire Department (CDFD) to a call of a rollover just east of Carman.

At approximately 11:11 a.m. December 7, 2019, the CDFD along with Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba responded to the single-vehicle roll over east of the Town of Carman. The vehicle lost control on the slippery highway and rolled into the ditch.

There were 4 occupants in the vehicle, all four were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Monday, the department was on the scene of a collision on Highway 13. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and found a pickup truck collided with a semi after sliding through an intersection and crashing into the semi. The lone occupant of the truck was evaluated by EMS and later released.

Highway 13 was closed to allow firefighters to remove debris. Due to the closure, traffic had backed up almost 3/4 of a mile in each direction.

The CDFD reminds motorists the highways are going to be very slippery and to drive to the conditions of the roadway.