Catie St.Germain heading to Carman Legion

Get ready to dance to some of the best rock, top 40 and country songs in Carman!

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 18 Carman is proud to bring another one of Manitoba’s top talents to Carman as Winnipeg cover artist Catie St.Germain will be bringing her high energy show to the legion for one night only.

“She’s got such high energy,” says Legion member and event organizer, Dennis Young. “It’s a really great dance selection and should be a great night in Carman.”

Catie St.Germain is one of the most sought after cover singers in Winnipeg to date. With her huge repertoire of rock, top 40, and country songs spanning over six decades of music, she’s guaranteed to entertain no matter what venue. The Carman Legion will have room for dancing and those just looking to take in the incredible show.

St.Germain and her bandmates bring an exciting, high-energy performance wherever they perform. Audiences across the country agree the Winnipeg bred cover band is one of the top cover shows in Canada.

It runs in the family

Catie, the granddaughter of Canadian Country Music Hall of Famer Ray St.Germain, has truly performed with and learned from the best in the business. She has travelled all across Canada singing and her presence on stage continues to impress every type of crowd. Her amazing vocals, accompanied by incredible musicians are sure to blow audiences away.

Catie and Real

Along with Catie’s impressive vocals, performing with her as a duo group is guitar and fiddle player Real Comeault from southern Manitoba. Real’s smooth playing and natural vocal talent bring perfect harmonies and a sense of ease to each show. He truly brings a sharp and clear sound to the performance

Catie also offers a full band experience with many exceptional A-circuit players across Winnipeg joining her on stage which makes this band incredibly diverse for whatever the venue needs!

Catie St.Germain will be playing amazing hits from artists such as Billy Ray Cirus, Guns ‘N Roses, Katy Perry, Reba McIntyre, Shania Twain and Twisted Sister. She bounces from rock to country effortlessly while keeping viewers entertained, or dancing, for hours.

The show happens on November 16 at the Carman Legion. Tickets are $25 at the Carman Legion.

The next event being produced by the Carman Legion is The Marvells, Saturday, December 21, in Carman. The four-member band plays a great variety of music ranging from the ’50s to today. With three lead vocals and impeccable harmonies, you can expect to hear a wide range of styles to fit any occasion.

Contact Dennis at the Legion for more information.