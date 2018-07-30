Catch the MYJC before it closes for the summer

The Manitoba Youth Job Centre only has two weeks and one day till the doors close so take advantage now! You can hire a youth, yes you, even if you are not a business owner. Hire a youth to mow your lawn, weed the garden, wash windows, babysit, or help with moving; whatever you may need there is someone here to help. You have a chance to give youth in our community some experience for the future. You also get to meet the future generation and make a lasting impression on them.

Come down the pool on August 3 and 4 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. to buy a freezie, popsicle or ice cream from the Odd Job Squad! A great way to cool off in the summer heat with the family.

To thank the community, the centre will be out around King’s Park cleaning up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 8. Keep a look out for the green shirts.

The Odd Job Squad would also like to thank everyone who came out to the yard sale that was at Ryall Park on July 28. It was very successful and the youth had a great time making sales and trying to negotiate. The centre’s events would not succeed without the support from the community and for that we are thankful. With the continued support the centre is able to reopen every summer!

Hire a youth or stop by an event before the centre closes. Official close date is August 17. To hire a youth or if you have questions, contact Taylor Veldman by calling 204-750-0054, emailing CarmanMYJC@gov.mb.ca or stopping by the Memorial Hall (12-2nd Ave SW) on the top floor in office 206.