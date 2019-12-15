Casual Friday pays off for handi-van

The Carman Handi-Van Corporation got a big boost from the local CIBC recently as the staff decided to turn their Dress Down Fridays into a way to give back to the community.

The employees of CIBC participate in a weekly fun event at work and decided as a group that the donation raised should be given back to the community. The group always likes to choose organizations within the community to help support and this year the handi-van was chosen by the employees.

Kathy Findlay of the Carman Handi-Van Corporation accepted the cheque on the group’s behalf.