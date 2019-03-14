Casati kicking off GPAC's 2019-20 concert series
It’s another exciting year of shows coming to Carman as the Golden Prairie Arts Council is pleased to present the first show of their 2019-2020 concert series as folk/jazz trio Casati is making a stop in to serenade the community with their smooth sound at the Active Living Centre in Carman Friday, April 5, 2019.
The group has been described as three hearts beating in perfect time, as the music of Casati is almost like that of a living thing, constantly changing, evolving and reinventing itself throughout the harmonies. Grace Hrabi, Jesse Popeski and Quintin Bart search for stories waiting to be told and collaborate in bringing them to life. Songs about love found or lost or cautionary tales of time slipping away, or even a whimsical tune about bicycle rides.
Casati began as The Grace Hrabi trio, arranging jazz standards and dabbling in songwriting on their release Afraid of Heights in 2014. As the band made collaborating on original music their priority, Casati found its own voice as a unique blend of folk and jazz which strikes a balance between sincere and direct words, supported by the trio’s musical inventiveness. The group brings their music to life with lush three-part harmonies and rich textures created with ukulele, guitar, double-bass sometimes a hurdy-gurdy.
Audiences can expect complete honesty the trio unwaveringly delivers in their lyrics and banter with the audience. The band tells stories that will set the tone of the songs, engaging the audience before a single note has been played which creates a more in-depth experience for everyone involved. The lyrics are not used to mask the meaning of each emotion or feeling in their songs but to elaborate on them, as the band’s songs cover a range of emotions from realizations that took years to put into words to moments of pure happiness and humour, painting a complete picture of life.
Hrabi, Popski and Bart focus on making each piece a collaboration between all three artists and their personalities. It is extremely important to the trio that each arrangement represents all three artistic voices and therefore some arrangements can take months to develop.
The culmination of their pieces is captured on Casati’s debut album, “There Will Be Days,” released in April of 2017.
For more information on upcoming shows in Carman, or to purchase tickets to the Casati concert at the Active Living Centre contact the Golden Prairie Arts Council at 204-745-6568.
Comments