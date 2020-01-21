Carman's own 'Snow Angel'

Daniel Heather of Carman was recognized for his incredible work in the community as the unofficial ‘snow angel’ of the community on Petro Canada’s official Facebook page recently.

The page says, “When the snow is as high as a moose’s eye, it means a lot to have kind Canadian neighbours like Daniel Heather. Daniel is the unofficial Snow Angel of his small town in Manitoba.”

“We have a lot of elderly folks in town,” said Heather, in his submission to Petro Canada’s online contest. “I’m honoured to be known as their snow angel.”

Daniel never charges his elderly neighbours for snow angel services, but says he does accept hugs and pie.