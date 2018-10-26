Carman students take part in Student Vote 2018

Carman Collegiate Students had an opportunity to see what it was like to take part in a municipal election as thanks to the Student Vote program that stopped by schools around the province.

“In June I was contacted from Elections Manitoba asking if I’d be interested in taking part in the program,” said Grade 9 Social Studies, English, and Grade 11 History teacher Verna Clemis. “It sounded interesting and learning about the government is a Grade 9 subject but I thought it would be a good idea to give the Grade 11’s a refresher too so we signed up.”

The student vote was done Tuesday, one day before the municipal election held across Manitoba. Louise Neufeld with Elections Manitoba stopped into the collegiate on October 22 to help facilitate the student election. Neufeld then selected student leaders from both classes and each candidate was then given the opportunity to discuss what they would do with $10,000 for classroom upgrades. The students then went to the polls for the big vote, and a winner was declared.

“The ideas the students had were amazing, I wish we could incorporate some of them,” exclaimed Clemis. “The students were all over the classroom improvement, no one said to replace the teacher which I appreciated but there were awesome ideas like a juice bar, a snack bar, hammocks or more comfortable seating.”

The Grade 9 class wasn’t up to the government yet in their curriculum so the class to a break from what they were working on to focus on some election learning. Clemis then received the privacy screens, ballot boxes, ballots, for Tuesday’s mock election for the students. The two classes discussed platforms of town council candidates as well as the two candidates vying for a spot on the Prairie Rose School Division.

“I called the PRSD candidates and compiled a bunch of information on their platforms and the class discussed it. After the short discussion my classroom began the vote,” added Clemis. “We talked about different voting locations, why there would be a voting station in Roseisle when it could just be in Carman. If those conversations are taking place now with these young students I feel we have laid the groundwork for some future voters.”

The class only had an hour Neufeld when she came Monday afternoon so it was a little rushed.

“After the leaders were picked kids were numbered off into groups,” explained Clemis. “When the students finished brainstorming the individual parties got in front of the class and explained five ways they would spend the money as the rest of the class listened to each argument.”

Based on current tallies, 11,000 ballots were cast by student participants from 132 schools, representing 38 municipalities. More than 11,000 elementary and high school students participated in the Student Vote project for the 2018 municipal and school board elections in Manitoba.

“It was fun a lot of fun,” she adds. “I’m so glad she was able to squeeze us in before the student vote, because when we got to the official vote for Carman Council and PRSD the students really knew what they were doing and weren’t nervous when it came time to vote.”

Clemis is very glad she opened the students up to the Student Vote.