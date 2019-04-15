Carman running/walking club meets Monday's

Running enthusiast Chris Dick is offering a chance for others interested with his new running/walking club Small Town Running which meets Monday’s at Syl’s Drive Inn in Carman, Man.

“I just thought it was a good time to start this to match up with the Boyne Book It Fun Run and to give people in our run/walk community to get some miles in,” said Dick. “Really though, this is a passion of mine and I’m very interested in sharing it with others. I thought about doing this for a while and figured now the time is right to get it going.”

The group meets Monday’s at Syl’s at 6:30 p.m. and will run/walk a designated 5 km route in town. Dick is an avid runner and has run races through the Manitoba Running Association for many years. Dick has also been an ambassador for a race in Winnipeg called the WFPS and has also helped out as a leader with the Carman Elementary Run Club.

“We take some of the walking path and streets as some parts of the path are soggy and mushy here or there, so we’re trying to change it up with a few routes through town kind of thing,” he said. “It is a free meet-up. People can just show up and join the group. It’s non-competitive, we’re just out for fun.”

Runners and walkers can show up Monday’s at 6:30 p.m. and the group gets moving at 6:45 p.m. from Syl’s. The path is usually a 5K route. Dick’s wife leads the walkers that show up while Dick leads the runners from the group.

Dick adds it’s a great time to join the group if you’re interested in the Boyne Book It Fun Run as he’s hoping it will help people build endurance for the competition.