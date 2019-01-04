Carman RCMP respond to fatal collision on Highway 3

Alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in a collision that claimed the life of a Winkler woman Thursday night.

Carman RCMP responded to the incident around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night where the individual was pronounced dead at the scene on Highway 3 near Road 17 North in the Rural Municipality of Stanley.

The initial investigation has determined that a semi-trailer was travelling southbound on Highway 3 when it collided with a northbound SUV that was travelling in the southbound lane. The SUV was in the oncoming lane of traffic at the time of the collision.

The 24-year-old female driver of the SUV, from Winkler, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 45-year-old male driver of the semi, from Austin, Manitoba, received minor injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The investigation continues with the assistance of the RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist.