Carman RCMP holiday checkstop stats

Published on: January 10, 2019 | Last Updated: January 10, 2019 11:47 AM EST

RCMP released their December 2018 Holiday Checkstop figures for the Carman/Morden RCMP Detachments in addition to their regular traffic stats.

  • 11 checkstops conducted
  • 394 vehicles stopped
  • 4 impaired drivers charged
  • 43 traffic tickets issued
  • 10 traffic warning issued
  • 1 driver charged for distracted driving with an electronic device in hand. Given a 3-day suspension

Carman RCMP remind motorists to continue to safe driving practices throughout 2019.

