Carman RCMP holiday checkstop stats

RCMP released their December 2018 Holiday Checkstop figures for the Carman/Morden RCMP Detachments in addition to their regular traffic stats.

11 checkstops conducted

394 vehicles stopped

4 impaired drivers charged

43 traffic tickets issued

10 traffic warning issued

1 driver charged for distracted driving with an electronic device in hand. Given a 3-day suspension

Carman RCMP remind motorists to continue to safe driving practices throughout 2019.