Carman RCMP holiday checkstop stats
RCMP released their December 2018 Holiday Checkstop figures for the Carman/Morden RCMP Detachments in addition to their regular traffic stats.
- 11 checkstops conducted
- 394 vehicles stopped
- 4 impaired drivers charged
- 43 traffic tickets issued
- 10 traffic warning issued
- 1 driver charged for distracted driving with an electronic device in hand. Given a 3-day suspension
Carman RCMP remind motorists to continue to safe driving practices throughout 2019.
