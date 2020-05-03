Carman Minor Baseball cancels 2020 season

Carman Minor Ball has decided to postpone its 2020 season.

Erin Lemky, president of Carman Minor, said the decision came from the direction of Baseball Manitoba.

“We’re very hopeful that there will still be a season, it may just look a little different than it has in the past,” Lemky said.

She noted there may be a condensed season starting later in the year, with the possibility of fewer games and tournaments throughout.

All registration has been suspended until further notice, but Lemky said with the cancellation of other sports in the community there may be an uptick in registration if and when it re-opens.

“Even if it looks a little different than in the past, having kids out playing is important,” Lemky said. “And even if our registrations go down, having 75 per cent of the kids is better than none.”

Construction of the eight new baseball diamonds is still underway for the Carman and Area Ball Diamond Building Project, although work has been halted due to social distancing measures and the wet fall experienced last year.

Lemky said if they can’t continue the construction due to public health measures, they’ll look at hiring private companies to finish the job.

“Our hope is to have playable diamonds by the end of this year.”