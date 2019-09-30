Carman man arrested for multiple drug and sex charges

Pembina Valley RCMP arrested a 41-year-old Carman man recently on a frightening list of charges.

In the course of conducting a Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act investigation, Pembina Valley RCMP arrested Travis Hall on a multitude of offences on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Travis Hall, a 41-year-old resident of Carman, has been charged and remanded into custody and has been charged with the following offences:

3 counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine

2 counts of Administering a stupefying Drug or Substance

3 counts of Adult Sexual Interference

3 counts of Sexual Assault

1 count of Sexual Exploitation of a young person

1 count of Forcible Confinement

1 count of Assault

1 count of Uttering Threats

Travis Hall currently remains in custody after having his first court appearance in Morden on September 26, 2019.