Carman Legion to host Hong Kong Veterans Plaque Dedication

The Carman Legion Branch 18 in Carman is hosting the Hong Kong Veteran’s plaque dedication Sunday, May 2, 2020, at 1 p.m.

This ceremony is one of several occurring in various communities across Canada during the year leading up to the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War Two.

The Hong Kong Veterans were a group of 1,975 poorly trained volunteers who fought to defend the British Crown Colony of Hong Kong in World War II from the Imperial Japanese. They fought a short, but brutal battle that lasted two and a half weeks from December 8 to December 25, 1941.

For nearly four years, Canadian and allied prisoners of war (POWs) endured untold deprivation. Suffering from severe malnutrition and disease, they were forced to work as slave labourers. Approx. 290 Canadian soldiers were killed in battle and another 267 died as POW’s in Japanese concentration camps. Over half the Canadians who went to Hong Kong were either killed or wounded.

The Hong Kong Veterans Commemorative Association was founded in 1995 by some of the families of the Hong Kong Veterans to carry on the work that their parents had started in 1946.

The Association’s objective is to preserve the memory of the Hong Kong veterans and publicize their sacrifices through the education of Canada’s youth. More information is available on our website www.hkvca.ca