Carman Legion Auxiliary Branch 18 celebrates 85 years

September 12, 1934, saw Carman Legion Auxiliary #18 receive their charter with 15 members. In December of that year the membership increased by 18 with the acceptance of mothers and wives of 1914-1918 veterans as Honorary Members. By forming an organization, the ladies felt it was one way of helping fight the war from home and then when World War 2 broke out in 1939 the need became evident and they were kept busy raising money (sometimes having to take a loan for supplies), knitting, baking, packing parcels, etc. for the troops at the front.

The minute books from these years make for good reading and tell how hard these ladies really worked while at the same time viewing their duties as serious as those of the men at the front. The Auxiliary has remained very active over the years and has been very fortunate for the wonderful support of their Branch, Carman #18.

In celebration, December 18th saw 35 members sit down to a well deserved catered noontime luncheon, with our hall being very tastefully decorated for the occasion. Guests included our District Commander Barb Doerksen and Carman Branch #18 President Comrade Kryk Nussey and his wife Susan.

Following lunch our December general meeting was held with President Val Lemon in the chair. As a matter of interest the gavel that our President uses is one made and donated by a veteran of the 1st World War – Comrade Syd Warburton.

Four new members were welcomed – Cheryl Fraser, and Pauline and Melissa Emerson-Froebe by initiation and Elaine Maggarell by transfer from Domain Auxiliary.

The President then awarded service pins to the following: Lillian Trumbla – 75 years, Marlene Rose – 65 years, Fran Phillips – 60 years, Bev Land – 45 years, Maureen Carr – 30 years, Nedra Burnett, Phyllis Colvin, Dallas Dearman, Gladys Dunn, Elaine Jefkins, Marj Lehmann, Roberta Minty, Rose Somers and Isabelle Waddell 20 years and Florence Clark and Evelyn Froebe 15 years. Well done ladies!

At this time too, it was decided that the proceeds from our 2019 Remembrance Day Tea raffle would be divided equally between Boyne Lodge and Palliative Care, with both being very worthy causes.

Prior to adjournment, the 2020 executive was installed as follows: Past President – Val Lemon, President – Darlene Pritchard, 1st Vice President – Barb Doerksen, 2nd Vice President – Edith Harrison, Treasurer – Evelyn Froebe and Sargeant At Arms – Heather Bunka, with the Secretary to be installed at the January meeting.

An executive meeting is planned for January 6th at 1:30 p.m. and our next general meeting will be Wednesday, January 18th at 1:30 p.m.

As an Auxiliary we continue to maintain the foundation that was laid for us by those who went before! Proud of our Past – Faith in the Future!