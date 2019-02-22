Carman Health Auxiliary releases 2018 report

The Carman Health Auxiliary has released their 2018 annual report and it was a positive year for the group.

“In 2018, we held 10 regular meetings with our membership of 20 people,” said Carman Health Auxiliary Secretary, Lalla Froebe. “There was one group representative from Legion Branch #18 Ladies Auxiliary and the total volunteer hours were 1,329. We have an associate membership of 20 for a grand total of 1411 volunteer hours worked!”

The group’s main fundraisers were the Spring Luncheon in May, their Fall Tea in October, the incredible crocus auction, a few 50/50 draws, selling raffle tickets at the Carman Coop, and of course, generous donations from the public.

“Our spring raffle was for a crib quilt and pillow, and golf basket,” she adds. “The Fall raffle was for cash; $200, $100 and $50. We also hosted the Central Regional meeting in April with the theme of ‘April Showers bring May Flowers’.”

A baby quilt was presented by the group to the first baby born in the Carman District Public Health Region. Their 2018 project was a stretcher with scale priced at $7,150 for the Carman Memorial Hospital’s endoscopy room. The Auxiliary also partnered with Carman Legion Ladies Auxiliary and MCC for some project.

One bursary of $500 was awarded to Grade 12 students in the Prairie Rose School Division entering the medical field. Revisions were also made to the bursary guidelines. Members of the Auxiliary attended the Central region meeting at Carman in April, the Morden luncheon in May and Volunteer Appreciation brunch at Carman in June.

Other projects included a booth at the Farmers market in July, the Community Health Fair selling raffle tickets and a table promoting the Health Auxiliary. The Auxiliary was in charge of registration and muffins for afternoon coffee at the Community Health Fair in October and the group also was in charge of the purchase of carnations for the patients at Carman Hospital at Christmas as well as Easter plants for the Boyne Lodge.

“We have representation on the Carman Healthy Communities Forum and at Carman Community Stakeholders meetings,” said Froebe. “The display case in the hall at CMH will be used to display Carman Auxiliary activities. We’re very grateful for the community support we receive.”

The Carman Health Auxiliary thanks Carman Co-op, for allowing them to sell tickets in their building, and everyone who donated through the year in many different ways including money, raffle items, handcrafted items, and memorial donations.