Carman Golf and Curling Club fundraising tournament for new chiller

The Carman Golf and Curling Club is well on the way to having a brand new chiller for their ice plant this upcoming curling season after receiving two grants which helped lower their fundraising goal down to $12,000.

“We received $10,500 through the province’s Community Spaces Program which gives money to places like us looking to upgrade equipment like a chiller, or clubhouses and stuff like that,” said Carman Golf and Curling Club general manager, Dean North. “We also got a grant from DuPont Pioneer, a community investment grant, for $2500 as well toward the new chiller.”

The club keeps cool with their ice plant, condenser, and chiller all working together to keep the pad cool enough to build ice on it. A chiller’s life-span is usually 25 years and the club’s chiller is pushing into year 30 of hard work and in need of a replacement.

“The chiller is an integral part of our ice plant,” said North. “We figured let’s get proactive and fix this before it breaks down in the middle of the winter and we have to stop curling for two months. We don’t want that to happen so we’ve got some more fundraising to do here before the season starts.”

CGCC has a fundraising tournament planned for September 15 and North is expecting a good showing up support from the community.

“The way it’s going to work is all funds will be made out to National Sport Trust Fund and we’re going to get the golf, the carts, and the meal all donated so people can get a full tax receipt for the event,” he adds.

The total cost for the chiller is $25,000, and with $13,000, already raised they’re more than halfway to their goal. Get in touch with the club at 745-2366 to register.