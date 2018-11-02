Carman woman returning to Manitoba to 'veganize' fast-food

Dana Giesbrecht never expected to be where she is now when growing up in Carman, Manitoba, but after an incredible career in journalism she has decided to chase her passion for raw veganism, and after a two-year culinary adventure to some of the best vegan dining countries on the planet, she’s ready to return to Manitoba to corner the vegan fast-food market.

‘‘Other major Canadian cities like Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto all have lots of amazing vegan fast food restaurants, with incredibly delicious plant-based food and huge line-ups out the door,” said Giesbrecht. “Winnipeg has only a couple vegan options and nothing raw. It’s time to change that!”

Thursday, November 1st was World Vegan Day 2018, making it the perfect time for Giesbrecht to launch an ambitious Kickstarter campaign that will allow her to open the first fast-food style raw vegan restaurant in Winnipeg. After hosting and producing television in both Winnipeg and Edmonton, she finally decided to take a leap of faith and pursue her passion.

“I have done a lot of travelling checking out vegan scenes, learning from chefs and learning about superfoods that you can only get in Thailand, Costa Rica, Bali and Peru,” explained Giesbrecht. “Bali has the largest raw food scene, and it was so delightful. I thought I would love to bring my passion and this amazing food to a place it doesn’t exist, and that place is Winnipeg, which is just outside of my hometown, and I think if it can work there it can work anywhere.”

In 2016, Giesbrecht released the documentary ‘I Like It RAW- RAW Veganism in Beef Country’, followed by the launch of her online ‘I Like it RAW’ diet program. After launching her website, she spent two years travelling the world, studying plant-based food, vegan restaurants, raw chefs and exotic superfoods. She even completed her Raw Food Chef Certification in Bali earlier this year.

“It’s time with all the healthy eating trends and plant-based cuisines, and the popularity of the A&W’s Beyond Burger going mainstream and people realizing that vegan food can actually be so delicious, it’s time to mainstream it,” she added.

Giesbrecht cites 70% of the world is reducing its meat consumption in recent years and there’s been a 600% increase in North Americans identifying as vegan in the past three years, as the reason for why now is the perfect time to bring her restaurant idea to life. Her hope is to not only launch in Winnipeg but eventually have franchises across Canada and around the world in order to make vegan food more accessible to everyone.

“The menu is already designed,” she explained. “Dishes are created and ready to go. The Like it RAW website which is a diet program people can access online. People can get recipes, nutritional information, motivational videos, emails, and weight loss goals and help. I’ve had recipes created since before I launched that website.”

Through her teens and early 20s Giesbrecht struggled with eating disorders and spending years starving and making herself incredibly ill in the process, but the discovery of veganism a few years ago was a lightbulb moment. It allowed her to conquer her fear of food and become stronger and healthier, than ever before.

“I want to make delicious plant-based food that inspires people to eat healthily, try or go vegan, and to realize what they’re putting into their bodies has an impact on everything including the environment,” she admits. “I’ve never been one to shove a message, or food, down anyone’s throat but I love the opportunity to inspire people to try something new and then they’ll spread the message as well.”

Check out Giesbrecht’s website www.ilikeitraw.com to follow links to her Kickstarter page.