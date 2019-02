Carman Game and Fish Association Derby winners

The Carman Game and Fish Association had another successful Banquet on January 26, 2019.

The winners for 2018 are as follows:

Yearly Fish Winners:

Silver Bass: 1st Justin Major 42 1/4”, 2nd Rick Tkachyk 34”.

Walleye: TIE – 1st Daren Gitzel 29”, Justin Major 29”.

Perch: 1st Jackie Grundy 13 1/2”, 2nd Rick Tkachyk 11 1/2”.

Sauger: 1st Rick Tkachyk 14 1/2”.

Smallmouth Bass: 1st Jackie Grundy 19 1/2”, 2nd Rick Tkachyk 15”.

Freshwater Drum: 1st Cliff Major 29 1/2”, 2nd Daren Gitzel 25”.

Bullhead: TIE – 1st Rick Tkachyk 14”, Daren Gitzel 14”.

Catfish: 1st Christy Nicolajsen 39 1/2”, 2nd Armin Gitzel 39 1/4”.

Rock Bass: 1st Rick Tkachyk 7 1/2”.

Burbot: 1st Jackie Grundy 22”, 2nd Tyler Grundy 17”.

Tullabie: 1st Jackie Grundy 18”, 2nd Tyler Grundy 17 1/2”.

Rainbow Trout: 1st Murray Derkson 22”.

Sturgen: 1st Armin Gitzel 31”, 2nd Darren Gitzel 30”.

Youth Yearly Fish Winners: 1st Luke Nordquist 22 3/4”.

Silver Bass: 1st Luke Nordquist 21 1/2”.

Walleye: 1st Shelby Nicolajsen 25 1/4”, 2nd Isabella Naphin 18”.

Catfish: 1st Shelby Nicolajsen 36”.

2018 Annual Derby:

Overall Winner: Deb Kon 25 1/4”.

1st Lawerence Skwara 25 1/8”, 2nd Ron Kon 19”.

Junior: 1st Kylie Wardle 20 1/2”.

Goose: 1st Jackie Grundy 15 lbs.

Photo Contest: Wildflowers/foliage: 1st Patti Norman.

Deer head competitions are measured in eighths and winners were:

Overall deer head (Corrnie Giesbrecht Trophy) was Cliff Major 150.4.

Rifle: 1st Cliff Major 150.4, 2nd Lloyd Nordquist 116.4.

Muzzleloader: 1st Dale McInnis 110.

Archery: 1st Mark Salter.

Youth – Rifle: 1st Felix Parvais.

Most Even: Cliff Major 2.7.

Ice Derby

The Carman Game and Fish Annual Open Ice Derby held Feb 16, 2019, at Stephenfield Lake dealt with a lot of snow on the lake but was an overall great day of fishing.

Karl Bergen was the winner for longest Perch with a 9.5” fish and winning $120. Vincent Klassen took second with a 9” fish and received $60.

Logan Major took the Jackfish competition 30.25” fish and took home $175 while Jason Bourgoeis won $87.50 with his with a 29.25” fish.