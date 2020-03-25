Carman Flyers postpone free flights amid COVID-19 threat

Carman Flyers’ Group is postponing the free flights it offered in joining the celebrations Manitoba 150 in acknowledgement of the present concerns circulating the COVID– 19 virus threat.

The group’s main concern is the close proximity of passengers in a small aircraft and the interchanging of headsets that are worn by the passengers from one flight to another. Passengers that have already signed up for a specific date will be contacted for alternate arrangements.

The Carman Flyers will continue with the project as soon as the risk has been mitigated and communicate this through the events section on the Town of Carman website, posted information at the flight centre at the Carman (South) airport and the Carman Flyers’ Group Facebook page.

For further information on postponed free flight activities or to sign up for the waiting list please email comeflycarman@gmail.com.

Please note that based on the uncertain situation, it is quite probable that more of the free flight program will have to be postponed or perhaps cancelled altogether.

Information on future changes and cancellations will be put up on the sites mentioned above.