Carman Country Fair officially closes amid COVID-19

To all excited fairgoers,

In light of the constantly evolving situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and with a heavy heart I must announce the cancellation of the 2020 Carman Country Fair.

As a charity with the ultimate goal of the betterment of our community, it is our duty to act with the health of the community in mind and it is clear there will be no safe way to host our event in a socially responsible manner. Social distancing is set to run through the end of June at the earliest according to many public sources and if we’re effective in flattening the curve it is likely that these measures will be extended, or at a minimum eased off slowly.

In the event that they are called off completely, the financial harm that this has caused our loyal sponsors cannot be compounded by us asking for donations to support the Carman Country Fair.

We will see you again.

I am sorry. Stay healthy.

Dale Reimer – President Dufferin Agricultural Society