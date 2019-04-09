Carman Country Fair and Syl's Drive Inn nominated for Tourism Awards

Carman, Man., has a couple of reasons to celebrate this spring as Syl’s Drive Inn and the Carman Country Fair are both up for Central Manitoba Tourism Awards at this year’s gala April 25 in Morden.

Some of the region’s most dynamic community volunteers, organizations and businesses will be recognized at the Central Manitoba Tourism Awards gala. The event celebrates the individuals and organizations that have taken a leading role in creating a compelling and iconic visitor experience which has inspired return visits and become an economic driver for their communities.

Travel Manitoba estimates that more than 1.2 Million visitors are welcomed by this region each year, accounting for $101 Million in local economic impact. Home to an array of Provincial Star Attractions, signature festival, and unique curiosities, Manitoba has a lot that to be proud of. CMT is one of five regional tourism associations in the Province and coordinates a multi-community marketing strategy to attract visitors to the region. The upcoming awards will recognize outstanding achievement in the industry in 2018.

Excellence will be recognized in nine categories, including the following nominees from around the region:

Volunteer of the Year

Wally Cobb (R.M. of Pembina)

Dorothy Derksen (Plum Coulee)

Jackie Johnson (R.M. of Louise)

Rick Klippenstein (Morden)

Dave Oshust (Portage la Prairie)

Partnership Award

Portage the Prairie Dirt Dash (Portage la Prairie)

Run for the Hills Marathon (Treherne)

Marketing Excellence

Stardust Drive-In (Morden)

Whoop & Hollar Folk Fest (Portage la Prairie)

Innovation Award

Altona Hotel (Altona)

Bella’s Castle (Morden)

Le Rideau Escape Room (Portage la Prairie)

Mound Wildlife (Pilot Mound)

Aspiring Youth

Oscar May (Portage la Prairie)

Jay Siemens (Altona)

Award of Distinction – Individual

Bruce Tascona (Manitoba World War 1 Museum)

Joe Wiwchar (Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame)

Award of Distinction – Organization/Business

Syl’s Drive In (Carman)

Gallery in the Park (Altona)

Harvest Moon Society (Clearwater)

Portage Exhibition (Portage la Prairie)

Prairie Foods (Plum Coulee)

Event of the Year – Budget Under $5,000

Kinsmen Belgian Bowling (Treherne)

Legends Car Drag Races (Altona)

Raptor Festival (La Riviere)

Event of the Year – Budget Over $5,000

Carman Country Fair (Carman)

Honey Garlic & Maple Syrup Festival (Manitou)

Prairie Hill Motocross (Pilot Mound)

Manitoba Air Show (Portage la Prairie)

The gala takes place on April 25th at 6:00 p.m. at the Minnewasta Golf & Country Club. Those interested to attend the gala and support your local nominees can book tickets by contacting CMTA General Manager Colleen Kyle at gm@centralmbtourism.ca Tickets are $30 for an individual, or $200 for a table of eight.