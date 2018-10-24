Carman council set after 2018 election

The unofficial election results are in for the Town of Carman a couple of new individuals will be joining four incumbents on the six-person council along with a newly acclaimed Mayor after a 31 per cent voter turnout.

Mayor

Brent Owen – Acclaimed

Council

Incumbent – Jane Swanton – elected – 651 votes

Incumbent – Brad Johnston – elected – 560 votes

Incumbent – Richard Dyck – elected – 559 votes

Incumbent – Matthew Gray – elected – 547 votes

Chris Hasell – elected – 392 votes

Bernie Townsend – elected – 384 votes

William (Bill) Morgan – 272 votes

Rod Penner – 104 votes

The official results will be posted noon on Thursday, October 25, at the Town of Carman website.