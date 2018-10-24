Carman council set after 2018 election

Published on: October 24, 2018 | Last Updated: October 24, 2018 11:08 PM EDT

Carman's town council is locked in for another four years after the 2018 Municipal Election. (supplied photo)

Share Adjust Comment Print

The unofficial election results are in for the Town of Carman a couple of new individuals will be joining four incumbents on the six-person council along with a newly acclaimed Mayor after a 31 per cent voter turnout.

Mayor
Brent Owen – Acclaimed

Council
Incumbent – Jane Swanton – elected – 651 votes
Incumbent – Brad Johnston – elected – 560 votes
Incumbent – Richard Dyck – elected – 559 votes
Incumbent – Matthew Gray – elected – 547 votes
Chris Hasell – elected – 392 votes
Bernie Townsend – elected – 384 votes
William (Bill) Morgan – 272 votes
Rod Penner – 104 votes

The official results will be posted noon on Thursday, October 25, at the Town of Carman website.

Comments