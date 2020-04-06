Carman Community Garden spring meeting cancelled

Due to Covid-19, the annual Spring Meeting for the Carman Community Garden has been cancelled, but it does not mean the organization is not busy planning for the upcoming 2020 growing season.

The Town anticipates the move to the new site should be completed by the end of first week of May and the gardeners will be fully ready to dig in after that.

“We are excited to welcome all the new gardeners so far and encourage anyone who is still thinking about it to jump in and join us in the garden,” said Pat Veldman, Carman Community Garden board member. “Thanks to the expansion, we’ll have a lot of plots available for the public.”

During the crazy time, the entire world is living in the community can be thankful that there is such a great space to grow food, enjoy the fresh air and even get a little exercise.

“We pray for social distancing to be a thing of the past soon so that we can also enjoy some interactions with our fellow gardeners,” adds Veldman.”

Join in on the fun at the Carman Community Garden! Find everything out about the group or how to register by either calling Pat at 204-745-6939 or email at carmancommunitygarden@gmail.com.