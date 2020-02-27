Carman Community Garden on the move

Three years ago a small group of people from a local church were looking for a way to reach out to their neighbors in a welcoming, relaxed, peaceful place and the idea of a community garden was born.

This group was blown away by the amazing response from the Carman community! From local businesses, grants, private donations and especially the Town of Carman, the Carman Community Garden has become a place to share with others our love of community and gardening. The gardens provide a beautiful and pleasant place to relax and enjoy God’s creation.

Two years ago the first gardens were planted by a total of 21 gardeners, last year that number increased to 31 and the garden was full.

But alas sometimes unforeseen things happen and things have to change.

This is the case with the Community Garden. While we are happy for the town that they are receiving their much needed Water Reservoir it does mean that the Community Garden had to find a new home. After a few tears and some planning with the Town, we are excited to let the community know that we are moving just a short way away, down the road to the east.

The Town of Carman has graciously set aside a plot of land on the corner of Takvam Rd and Lyle Rd at the north end of the industrial park. This plot will be the permanent home of Carman Community Garden for many, many, years to come! The garden has more than doubled in size and has plenty of room for all.

Looking for an alternative for higher food costs? Need an excuse to get outside and enjoy a little exercise and lots of fresh air? Want to have bragging rights to friends and family about the awesome tasting food you grew? Just want a place to relax? Why not join us out in the garden?

Plot sizes will be 15X15ft, 15X30ft, 30X30ft and 30X60ft. If you’re thinking they might be a little big we also offer Raised Beds. The cost for plots rentals this year will range from $10-$50 plus a $20 deposit. We have a garden shed full of tools for all gardeners to use.

Never gardened?? Maybe you think you don’t have the physical stamina for a garden? No worries, we would love to help you get started.

Garden Registration Forms and a copy of the Garden Rules can be picked up at Toews, online on the Town of Carman website or email us at carmancommunitygarden@gmail.com for an electronic copy.

Looking forward to meeting you all in the garden.