Carman Community Garden exceeds expectations after first season

One year ago the idea of having a community garden in Carman was just a dream but thanks to a strong-willed group’s push and a very willing and cooperative town council that dream is a reality that outgrew the creators’ initial view of the project

“People responded quite well to our survey and from there we just kept pushing for the project. By the time spring fully hit we had 20 gardeners and 24 plots used reserved,” said Pat Veldman, Community Garden Committee member. “We do have room left after putting up the deer fence for maybe a few plots worth of expansion and at the end of the growing season the people growing can say if they want their plots back next year.”

The group had a lot of help getting the community garden off the ground, all of which came through donations and grants. The committee had an initial parcel of land selected for the project but it ended up being owned by the railroad so the Town of Carman stepped in and offered a great piece of land in which the garden is now located. The town also donated a shed that was no longer needed at the cemetery as well as water deliveries every week.

In April, the group received a Healthy Living Grant for $1,500 plus a private donation of $1,000. Tools were donated from a company in the Netherlands and are bear the garden’s logo. Another donation came in the form of the deer fence which was donated by Aubin Nurseries. One local also installed all the poles for the fence, while another donated her tiller to be used at the garden.

“The town has also designated a full acre right beside us and it is 1.2 acres so there is definitely room to grow,” said Veldman. “All the money that came in through rental charges will go right back into the garden. We’ve had an immense support from the on this. I’ve been here for three years and the community is incredible here, they’re so helpful and everything has been really exciting.”

The evangelism committee at the Canadian Reformed Church in west Carman looked at how can they could get the community out and the idea grew from there. Veldman suggested a community garden as she had some experience with one when she lived in British Columbia and others agreed it was something the town was missing. Some gardeners actually ended up renting two small plots and will look to expand next season. Veldman expects to have a few new gardeners requesting plots as well.

A previous group tried to get a community garden set up a few years ago but the idea ended up not coming to light.