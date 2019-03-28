Carman Collegiate students selected for provincial honours band

Three Carman Collegiate students were accepted into the provincial honurs bands for the 2018-19 school year as Grade 7 student Griffin Carnelley, Grade 8 student Maddy Saquet, and Ryan Toews, a Grade 10 student, have all made the cut.

“The honour bands are made up of students from all around the province,” said music teacher, Bailey Senicar. “All three of the students had successful auditions because of the hard work that they put in. Auditioning for the honour bands is optional and takes a lot of practice. All of these students practice their instruments consistently whether for the audition or any other music we play in class. They took on the challenge of preparing an audition and did hours of work to prepare.”

Carnelley, who plays the French horn, Saquet on the flute, and Toews on the trombone were encouraged to record a performance as an audition to the provincial honours bands and were selected based on those performances. All three visited Senicar for extra lessons and spent even more hours getting their best recording of the pieces they selected.

“It is a misconception that some students are born ‘musical’ or have ‘natural music abilities’,” added Senicar. “These three students are not more naturally gifted than any of my other students, they chose to take on the challenge of auditioning and worked very, very hard and put in many extra hours to prepare a successful audition.”

The students meet in Winnipeg for four days of sectionals and rehearsals, and they also have a performance on May 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Garden City Collegiate in Winnipeg.

“The program has really turned around since Bailey took over,” boasted Ryan Toews’ father Marvyn. “For her to have three students in the honour band, it’s really incredible. She’s a great teacher and should be recognized too”

Read more about the musicians below.

Griffin Carnelley, Grade 7, French horn

Carnelley is in his first year of playing French horn which can be a particularly difficult instrument for beginners.

He only started playing the French horn in September and has worked very hard to submit a successful audition. He has a strong work ethic and motivations in class.

Carnelley has a strong musical background and a very good ear for music. He is the kind of student who is always looking for a new challenge in class and his determination has led him to develop his French horn skills in an incredibly short amount of time.

Maddy Saquet, Grade 8, flute

Saquet is in her second year of playing the flute and has always been a strong student in music.

She is very conscientious and diligent in everything that she does and is always striving for excellence. Her work ethic has played a big role in developing her musical skills, and in preparing for the honours band audition. Flute tends to be a very competitive section at provincial honour band. Students auditioning need to take extra care with all the small details in the audition pieces which Saquet did an excellent job of.

Ryan Toews, Grade 10, Trombone

Toews is in his second year of trombone.

He started taking band at Carman Collegiate last year when he was in Grade 9 after previously attended school in Elm Creek. Typically, students start taking band in Grade 6 or 7 meaning that the many of students who audition for the Intermediate Honour Band are in their third to fifth year of playing. Toews has worked incredibly hard to develop his musicianship on trombone in such a short time. He has a clear love for music and is always working to reach his own musical goals.

He frequently goes in for extra lessons at lunch and after school to continue developing his musical ability.