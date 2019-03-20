Carman Collegiate partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters PV

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Pembina Valley has recently approved a Carman Expansion after the process was initiated by Carman Collegiate as a means to support the Well-Being/Well-Becoming (WB2) Program at the school.

The partnership enables the school to access existing programs and resources Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) has been successfully using all across Canada. At this time, Carman Collegiate plans to run three of the BBBS programs out of Carman Collegiate: In-School Mentoring, Go Girls!, and Game On! for boys.

Each of these programs has been successfully implemented at various locations across the Pembina Valley. Currently, three school divisions and 11 schools participate in BBBS programs. While BBBS is starting at Carman Collegiate, Michael Penner, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Pembina Valley, is hopeful that it will expand into the community as a whole in the future.

“We are excited about partnering with Carman Collegiate to bring our Nationally recognized mentoring programs to Carman,” said Penner. “Witnessing the transformation of youth into a confident, engaged, and motivated young person is a remarkable thing.”

There will be an opportunity for volunteers in the Carman area to get involved as this program moves forward in our community. There is a screening process as well as training in order to set mentors and mentees up for a safe, positive experience. The In-School Mentoring program provides youth with a role model and a friend to talk to and share the experiences of growing up. Mentors meet with their mentee on a weekly basis and engage in activities such as board games, crafts or just hanging out on the school property.

Go Girls! is a group mentoring program for girls in Grades 6-8 that focuses on physical activity, balanced/healthy eating, communication skills and developing positive self-esteem. Game On! Is a group mentoring program for boys. Through non-traditional physical activities, complemented with healthy eating support, participants are engaged in life skills, communication, and emotional health discussions designed to encourage participants in the pursuit of life-long healthy lifestyles.

The Well-being/Well-Becoming (WB2) program is a pilot project initiated at the Provincial level. WB2 recognizes that student success involves much more than academic mastery. A holistic, multi-dimensional approach is required.

“We believe that as we effectively address student’s physical, mental, emotional and social needs, that we will see an improvement in their academic performance,” said Gaylene Dueck, the WB2 Program Coordinator at Carman Collegiate. “I’m excited about the possibilities that exist for the students as a result of this new partnership. I believe this will ultimately have a positive impact on our community as a whole. Not only is their academic performance positively impacted (by the program), but students’ ability to function well in life is positively impacted.”

The types of programs we choose to run should help students develop the skills, knowledge, and attitudes they need to be able to live a flourishing life now (well-being) and in the future (well-becoming). While some of the programs being run are currently in development internally, the group plans to utilize programs and to partner with organizations that have a proven track record. One such organization is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada.

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to sign-up on the website or contact Michael Penner at Michael.penner@bigbrothersbigsisters.ca

The resources and supports needed to run these programs do involve a cost. However, since BBBS is not an official school program, it does not qualify for inclusion in the Prairie Rose School Division Budget. At a time when the Prairie Rose School Division is facing funding cuts from the Provincial government, it is a good thing to be able to access programs at no charge. The operational costs are absorbed by Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Pembina Valley who has been working at raising support to fund the Carman expansion.

Although they have applied for various grants, individual donations are also welcomed. More information about BBBS, as well as a link to make donations can be accessed through https://pembinavalley.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/