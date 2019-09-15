Carman artists enjoy PV Studio Tour

The Pembina Valley Studio Tour was held over the weekend and four Carman artists took part in the day of showcasing, educating and socializing at their home studios.

Barb Murray

Barb Murray’s fused glass was the focus of her showcase inside of Carman.

“It’s really a hobby I started about 9 years ago and I fell completely in love with it,” said Murray. “It was something I had never seen before when I came upon it. I used to do stained glass many years ago but (fused glass) is just so much better.”

The process of fusing the glass goes through many different processes before a final product can be offered to the public. Murray explains.

“You have to choose a form first, then you cut the glass to size and choose the colours.” She said. “What colours will you use or what texture will it have or not have? These are things you have to decide first. Then you fire the piece in the kiln, put it in the mold so take its shape, and then seeing it become a piece of functional art.”

Murray is in her second year with the tour and loves bringing people into her studio to see how things are created.

“This is my second year on the tour and it is a great way to show to a lot of people in a short amount of time. Not just the work but the studio, the process and the final project. People seem to really enjoy the work too because it’s just so unique.”

To get in touch with Murray email stingersandfrit@gmail.com

Lee Rothwell

Lee Rothwell was paired up with Barb Murray at 71 4th Ave. NW in Carman where she had many of her beautiful paintings on display for those taking in the PV Studio tour.

“This is only my second year on the tour and it really brings a lot of people together to the studio. People weren’t necessarily out buying stuff but they may be out looking for ideas or inspiration and I don’t mind if someone tries a technique that I’ve used, especially if I’ve invented a technique. I’ve invented them to teach because I need to keep the students interested all the time and infused.”

Rothwell says she doesn’t quite have one medium she focuses on but says a lot of people will notice the faces in her artwork.

“I tend to pull out shapes out of everything,” she explained. “Most people can see faces in most of my work, I don’t necessarily put them in there on purpose, I am sometimes, but I would say shapes and light bouncing back and forth are what I work with. That has been my style for 50 years, doesn’t matter what I do, that’s how they come out.”

Rothwell has been teaching classes in the area for years and has actually recently started teaching the junior program with the Golden Prairie Arts Council.

“I’ve got three other artists to help out, and with 80 classes, they’re needed,” she added. “I’m also teaching basic drawing to adults starting in October and I teach a little in Winnipeg as well.”

You can get in touch with Lee Rothwell about her artwork at bme@mymts.net.

Kate Froese

Kate Froese has been creating amazing pieces of functional pottery for years and was pleased to take part in her third Pembina Valley Studio Tour.

“It’s nice because when I go to markets and popups and things like that, people get to see what I make but they don’t really see the full scape of my studio,” said Froese. “Here people can see a little more about what goes into the process and I usually advertise adult art classes and whatever clay classes I’m putting on in the moment.”

Froese believes she is still finding her style but likes to dabble in a little of everything on the pottery wheel.

“I do a bit of everything, dinner wear, dishes and things you can use. Functional pottery,” she said “I’ve started to do a lot of mixed clays, mixing the colours on the wheel where they marble to show the texture of the clay.”

Froese is used to setting up her products at events but really enjoys a chance to invite people into her studio to see where it’s all made.

“The sales were pretty good from this, but for me, it’s mostly connecting with people and giving them an idea of what all goes into it,” she explained. “You see pottery in big box stores and you see pottery in the Winnipeg Art Gallery and people wonder what the difference is between the two? I just like to share the process and what actually goes into everything.”

She explains what it’s like to go from clay to finished product.

“When the clay is dry enough I trim the bottom off the wheel and then add handles or any decoration that is needed,” said Froese. “After about 2 weeks of drying, depending on thickness, it can need to dry a bit more, it will then go in the kiln once before glazing because they pieces are a little porous and will soak it up. Then they get kilned again and you have a finished product.”

Froese admits she will leave a little handprint and fingerprints just to show people that it was truly handmade to leave evidence of the maker.

Chris Larsen

There was so much to take in at River’s Edge Studio in Carman over the weekend for the PV Studio tour as Chris Larson had more than a few marvelous products on display at the beautiful studio.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come and see what I do but I have also done it on my own a couple of times too,” said Larsen.

Larsen’s incredible artwork comes in many forms like amazing paintings, fiber art and resin work.

“I’m a multimedia artist so I dabble in a lot of different areas and like trying different things,” she said. “Painting really is my first love. I went from that to sculptures, and then I got into some fiber art and silver work as well. I’ve been an artist for a long time and now I’m taking my masters in art therapy.”

Now pursuing her masters, something now possible with the courses being offered in Winnipeg, Larsen says it’s all about the process of learning, even when working on a piece.

“The process of learning is the most fun to me,” said Larsen. “It’s important to be learning because there is so much out there.”

Get in touch with Chris Larsen at clarsen@sdnet.ca