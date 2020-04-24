Carman Area Foundation hands out over $100K in grants

The Carman Area Foundation has announced the organizations that have been awarded the 2020 Foundation Grants.

As the Foundation grows each year, so does the level of grants available. This year, the Foundation made available $90,455 for granting purposes. As well, the Carman Collegiate Youth in Philanthropy program generously issued $4,500 in grants, and the Manitoba Build 150 Program provided an extra $20,000 to the local Foundation in recognition of Manitoba’s 150th anniversary. As a result, a total of $114,955 has been granted to 47 important local and regional initiatives in 2020.

“The Foundation has had remarkable growth the last few years and the Board is thrilled to be able to keep increasing the level of support we provide to local organizations,” Board Chair, Barry Gosnell stated. “What a testament to everyone who has ever supported the Foundation!”

Gosnell added that the Board had some challenging decisions to make in allocating the $20,000 made available by the Build 150 program. The provincial program, sponsored by James Richardson & Sons Ltd. and Affiliated Companies, provided over $1.2 million in total funding to support community initiatives across the province. The Carman Area Foundation selected 15 applications for Build 150 funding.

“As a regional Foundation, we wanted to make sure the extra funding was available to all the communities we serve,” said Gosnell.

The Foundation traditionally has announced the yearly grants at their annual Gala Fundraising Dinner. This year’s Dinner, originally scheduled for April 17th, had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were very disappointed to have to cancel the event but of course it was necessary given the current circumstances, CAF director and event chairperson, Jo-Ann Tkachyk. “We’re delighted to still be able to provide our grants to these organizations, many of which may be impacted by the health crisis, so we hope the grants give them a needed boost.”

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to the Foundation can do so by cheque or on-line or e-transfer. Please check their website www.carmanareafoundation.com or phone 204-745-6947 for details. The Foundation congratulates the following organizations who received 2020 grants.

Carman Area Foundation 2020 Grants (Including Youth in Philanthropy and Build 150 Grants)

Back on Cue Community Theatre – Theatre Production 2020 $1,600 total

Big Brothers Big Sisters – PV Go Girls Carman $2,460 total

Boyne Regional Library Expansion – Technology for The Exchange $7,120 total

Boyne Care Year 3 of 3-year commitment – $10,000 total

Boyne Valley Hostel Corp. Display Rail Installation $8,650 total

Carman Cardinals Baseball Club Announcer Booth $6,000 total

Carman Active Living Centre Gas Stove Replacement $4,000

Carman and District Farmers Market Farmers’ Market Relocation $2,000

Carman Communities in Bloom Community Beautification $7,000

Carman Dufferin Recreation – Community Hall Table and Coat racks, Screen $2,026

Carman Dufferin Recreation – Pool and Campground Life Jacket Rack/Hand dryers $4,000

Carman Dufferin Recreation – Carman Skate Park Skate Park Upgrades $12,000

Carman Family Resource Centre Program Support Project $1,000

Carman Handi-Van Corp. Van Advertising Signs $1,000

Carman Handi-Van Fund Operational Needs $1,100

Carman Memorial Hospital Examination Table project $10,000

Carman Minor Ball Storage Shed Additions $1,480

Carman Minor Ball Facility Diamond Building Project $14,094

Carman Minor Hockey Breakfast Club $600

Carman Palliative Care Bariatric Recliner Project $8,720

CFS of Central MB Foundation Chance 2 Grow (See Note Below) $1,000

Dufferin Agricultural Society Barn Quilt Project $1,00

Dufferin Agricultural Society Announcing Booth $6,000

Dufferin Historical Society Dehumidifier Purchase $2,000

Elm Creek Canada Day Committee Campground/Picnic Area $12,000

Elm Creek Community Hall Sound System $8,000

Elm Creek Housing Corp. Automatic Door Opener $5,000

Elm Creek School Food Gardening Project $1,000

Elm Creek Stay & Play Centre Inc. Relocation and Expansion $12,440

Golden Prairie Arts Council New Office Equipment $1,270

Golden Prairie Arts Council CN Station Beautification $5,370

Linear Grain Fund Underprivileged children $10,720

Pediatric Oncology Family Centre New Ronald McDonald House YIP grant $2,000

Roland Golf Course Security System Upgrade $3,320

Roland Pumpkin Fair Equipment Purchases $2,240

Roland School Outdoor Learning/Play For All $5,000

Roseisle Planning Committee Baseball Field Fence $4,000

S. C. Committee on Family Violence Caring Dads Program $2,000

Sperling Cemetery Board Tree Planting $2,000

Sperling Community Club Playground Infant Swings $3,000

Sperling Rink Board I Arena Lighting Upgrade $10,380

Sperling Rink Board II Keyless Entry for Arena Door $3,320

St. Claude Community Centre Eavestroughing Replacement $4,000

T L C Centre Dishwasher & Sanitizer $5,000

The Stepping Stone – Aspen Winds Recreation Activities $1,000

Wee Care Child Centre Fire Alarm Replacement $2,500 $2,500

Youth In Philanthropy Year 2 of 3 year project $3,500 $3,500

Total Grants: CAF Grants $90,455, YIP Grants $ 4,500 Build 150 grants $20,000, total $114,955.

– NOTE: CFS of Central MB Foundation received an additional $2000 in support through Linear Grain Fund.