Carman and Community Chamber cancells upcoming events

In light of recent developments in the spread of COVID-19 and the WHOs March 11 proclamation of the virus as a pandemic, the Carman and Community Chamber of Commerce Executive Board of Directors have decided to err on the side of caution.

As a result:

– Carman and Community Chamber of Commerce will not host any events for at least a 60-day period, up to May 14, 2020.

– Address to the Community, originally scheduled for March 26th, 2020.

– monthly meetings for April and May 2020

– Job Fair originally scheduled for April 16th, 2020.

– The Chamber will continue collecting reliable resources and tools to support members in taking care of their health and businesses.

The Carman and Community Chamber of Commerce believe it is incumbent upon the organizations to carefully assess all risks, and to do our part to help to flatten the curve and reduce the spread of COVID-19. This is a difficult decision on information provided by credible sources, and the Chamber is implementing recommended best practices in protecting valued employees, members, and all those with whom we interact throughout Manitoba.

The Chamber will continue to monitor the situation over the course of the next 60 days, and re-evaluate future events plan based on prevailing conditions.

Take care, be well, and please don’t hesitate to reach out if there is a business issue in which the organization can help during this challenging time.