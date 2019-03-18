Carman and Community Chamber awards handed out

Icy conditions may have hindered the attendance numbers a little but the celebration was still a huge success as the Carman and Community Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala welcomed nearly 100 people to the celebration.

“We were so happy people came out to help us celebrate,” said Chamber executive director, Jodi Winkler. “The event has really come a long way in the past three years just by the way we’ve been presenting it as an evening of entertainment rather than a sit-down and awards kind of thing. I think the business community has been really receptive of that and in terms very supportive of the entire night.”

Carman’s KiDDance took home Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year went to long-time athletic coach and resident Lyle Myers. Tim Doerksen took home the Chamber Member of the Year award and Vanderveen Commodities was named Agricultural Business of the Year.

“Our group of award winners were very deserving of what they received last night,” said Winkler. “We had a great band come out and perform. The event as a whole was really amazing and the support from sponsorship was incredible.”

Access Credit Union sponsored the entertainment, MNJS Law was our title sponsor, Kelly and Terry Dyck with Royal LePage was the award’s sponsor, Walinga was the wine sponsor, Carman Florists did centerpieces, and our local Co-op and Country Style Catering did all the food.

Winkler was pleased with the event and hopes everyone who attended had a great time.

Business of the Year—KiDDance

KiDDance Physical Arts began as a small dance program under Golden Prairie Arts Council in 2014 and quickly blossomed after an incredibly successful first year.

“I was very surprised when I received the news that we’d won this award,” said KidDance owner and instructor, Michelle Kidd. “After the shock subsided it felt great to be recognized by the community and I feel even more proud of the business I’ve built.

In January 2016 KiDDance opened a studio and quickly outgrew this space, expanding to an even larger building in Carman’s industrial park in 2017, where they have been operating ever since. KiDDance currently enrolls over 130 full-time students with classes five days a week. With this expansion also came the launch of their sister company, The Carman Barre. This is the only Barre Fitness studio in the Pembina Valley. These popular ballet-based fitness classes are held on the upper level of the dance studio, and in 2018, Michelle also established a satellite location, in Winkler.

“I think it’s our story of taking what was basically a side hobby for me and turning it into a real and successful business and staying humble through the process,” admits Kidd. “We’re a unique business because it’s not just a one-time or in and out service we offer. It’s a continuous service being given to not only our dance students but their parents, over the course of the whole dance year – September to May.”

KiDDance Studio is the only studio of its kind in the area, serving the town of Carman and its many surrounding communities. It provides rural families with the opportunity to enjoy quality dance lessons, without having to travel to other larger communities.

“I work very hard to maintain an excellent customer experience to both the student and parent, day in and day out,” she adds. “It’s a 24/7 job, but it doesn’t really feel like a “job” with the passion and love for what I do. I think that passion has been recognized and played a big part in winning this award because without it KiDDance would not be what it is today.”

KiDDance has maintained its partnership with Golden Prairie Arts Council in providing physical arts education to the community and KiDDance owes much of its growth and success to this partnership.

Chamber Member of the Year – Tim Doerksen

Tim Doerksen has been a part of the Chamber for years and was thrilled to be recognized.

Doerksen started his career with the Credit Union in 1988 at the Gretna Credit Union. After 12 years in Gretna, an opportunity became available at the Dufferin Credit Union and Tim decided to move his family to Carman, where he worked until Feb 15, 2019.

“Yeah it was unexpected,” he said. “You never do these things for the accolades, obviously, but it’s always an honour to be recognized for the work you do. They actually didn’t say who nominated me but I’m very thankful they did.”

This made his career with the Credit Union for just over 31 years. Tim has been working at the Credit Union longer than he has known his wife Michelle. Doerksen and wife Michelle have been married almost 26 years and have two lovely daughters, Stephanie (23) and Laura (21).

“It was a really nice night. There were people who were out of town that couldn’t make it but it was still a great night,” adds Doerksen. “I’d like to thank the chamber and whoever nominated me. It’s an honour to be recognized by your peers.”

He is not exactly sure how many years he has served as a director on the chamber, but he was on the board of directors for most of his time in with Carman Credit Union and has served on the business development committee, Blizzard Fest committee and the membership committee.

Volunteer of the Year– Lyle Myers

Myers is well known in the community for his enthusiasm for coaching young athletes in, and around, the region.

He graduated from the University of Minnesota and was a member of their track and cross-country teams. Myers also spent some time with the United States Military as a medic. Myers moved to Manitoba as a teacher in the Portage la Prairie School Division and relocated to Carman in 1967 to be able to teach and coach.

Even after leaving the classroom to run Myers Cabinet Works, he resumed working for Midland School Division as the computer technician. Myers continued his connection with school track, cross-country and basketball teams. Working hard, enjoying the activity, and being committed to it, are the traits that Myers emphasizes with the athletes that he coaches.

The volunteer of the year also dabbles in fixing things, painting, cycling distances, raising amaryllis and lilies and creating a “better battery”.

Agricultural Business of the Year- Vanderveen Commodities Ltd.

The family-based business was founded in 1984 and has become a staple in the community ever sice.

The primary goal of this outstanding business is to continue growing their business the same way in which they started it, by working together with farmers and treating them fairly and honestly.

“We were really excited to win,” said Brett Vanderveen. “I had a lot of fun out at the event. Even with the how bad the roads were a lot of people turned out. There was great music, good food and great people so it was a lot of fun.”

He goes on to thank whoever nominated their business for the award.

“We brought the award back to work for the boss, our dad, and put it right above his desk,” he adds. “We really appreciate winning and it’s great to be recognized.”