Carman 5 Pin Bowl preps for season

With much of summer left, winter sports aren’t the first thing that comes to mind.

But it’s time to think about bowling and Ken Wilson, the owner of Carman 5 Pin Bowl, has already started to plan out and prep for the up-coming 2019-2020 League season.

“We’ve got kinda two, more traditional style leagues where you join for a thirty week period.” Wilson said. “They run on Monday and Thursday evenings.”

A new adult drop-in league is starting up, as well, where there are no specific teams.

Wilson said it will be good for people who travel or are very busy in the winter and can’t commit to bowl on a weekly basis.

“It’s kinda nice you can league bowl but just at your own pace. Then, later on, if you decide you really want to get into it, then we’ve got options to satisfy that, too.”

A beginner’s league will be on Wednesday evenings, which is perfect for younger kids up to the ages of 11, who show an interest in bowling.

“They bowl for an hour, so it’s great for the little ones,” Wilson said.

On top of the new bowling nights, the Sunday League is still a go, running for the next 20 weeks.

The deadline for registration and start date for the Wednesday league is on September 25, the Sunday league is on September 29 and the Monday/Thursday league starts the week after.

Wilson advises people who are interested to register sooner rather than later so there are less hassles closer to the date.

If people are curious about what else is available, Wilson said the public can message them through their Facebook page or through their email found on their website, where more info can also be found.